Man Murders Ex-Wife Live on Instagram, Kills Two Others Before Taking His Own Life

A man in Bosnia is alleged to have killed his ex-wife live on Instagram and then murdered two other people before committing suicide.

The Associated Press reported that on Friday morning, the man, identified by Bosnian media as Nermin Sulejmanovic from Gradacac, posted a video on Instagram telling viewers, "You will be able to see a murder." He then took a gun and shot his ex-wife in the forehead.

While police were tracking him down, Sulejmanovic shot and killed a man and his son on a street in the nearby town of Gradacac. He also wounded at least three other people, including a police officer.

According to a police statement, Sulejmanovic "committed suicide after being located and before being apprehended." Authorities provided no further details or possible motives for the shootings.

The video has since been removed from Instagram.