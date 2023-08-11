Man Murders Ex-Wife Live on Instagram, Kills Two Others Before Taking His Own Life

A man in Bosnia is alleged to have killed his ex-wife live on Instagram and then murdered two other people before committing suicide.
The Associated Press reported that on Friday morning, the man, identified by Bosnian media as Nermin Sulejmanovic from Gradacac, posted a video on Instagram telling viewers, "You will be able to see a murder." He then took a gun and shot his ex-wife in the forehead.
While police were tracking him down, Sulejmanovic shot and killed a man and his son on a street in the nearby town of Gradacac. He also wounded at least three other people, including a police officer.
According to a police statement, Sulejmanovic "committed suicide after being located and before being apprehended." Authorities provided no further details or possible motives for the shootings.
- Georgia Man Convicted of Murdering His Deputy Wife, Her Brother to Conceal Double Life
- Lori Vallow Daybell Sentenced to Three Life Sentences in Prison for Murdering Her Two Children
- Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Live Out Their ‘Great British Bake Off’ Dreams
- Man Found Guilty of Murdering Ex-Girlfriend in the Middle of Massachusetts Restaurant
- Husband Who Texted Wife to Say He’d Been Kidnapped May Have Picked Up Hitchhiker Before His Murder
- Gwen Stefani Gushes Over Blake Shelton Ahead of His Final Episode of ‘The Voice’
The video has since been removed from Instagram.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews