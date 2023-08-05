Man Missing in Ocean for Over 24 Hours Found Alive Miles Offshore, Boat Partially Submerged
Charles Gregory, 25, was last seen leaving the Lighthouse Park Boat Ramp on a 12-foot jon boat Thursday night
U.S. Coast Guard crews found the boater who went missing for over 24 hours in the ocean after an all-night search this week in St Augustine, Florida.
The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast said on Facebook that they worked with partner agencies to find Charles Gregory, 25, who was last seen leaving the Lighthouse Park Boat Ramp on a 12-foot jon boat Thursday night.
Gregory was found alive in a partially submerged boat about 12 miles off-shore by one of the planes involved in the search, according to First Coast News reporter Renata Di Gregorio. He was found dehydrated and tired and was transported to a hospital. His parent told Di Gregorio that they are “elated” that their son was found.
The 25-year-old was transferred to a hospital from the Vilano Beach Pier.
There are currently 23,448 missing persons open cases in the United States, according to the latest data by the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). Florida alone has 1,728 missing persons open cases.
