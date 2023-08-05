Man Missing in Ocean for Over 24 Hours Found Alive Miles Offshore, Boat Partially Submerged - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Man Missing in Ocean for Over 24 Hours Found Alive Miles Offshore, Boat Partially Submerged

Charles Gregory, 25, was last seen leaving the Lighthouse Park Boat Ramp on a 12-foot jon boat Thursday night

Published |Updated
Fatma Khaled
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

U.S. Coast Guard crews found the boater who went missing for over 24 hours in the ocean after an all-night search this week in St Augustine, Florida.

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast said on Facebook that they worked with partner agencies to find Charles Gregory, 25, who was last seen leaving the Lighthouse Park Boat Ramp on a 12-foot jon boat Thursday night. 

Gregory was found alive in a partially submerged boat about 12 miles off-shore by one of the planes involved in the search, according to First Coast News reporter Renata Di Gregorio. He was found dehydrated and tired and was transported to a hospital. His parent told Di Gregorio that they are “elated” that their son was found.

Charles Gregory
Charles GregoryU.S. Coast Guard Southeast/Facebook
Read More

The 25-year-old was transferred to a hospital from the Vilano Beach Pier.

There are currently 23,448 missing persons open cases in the United States, according to the latest data by the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). Florida alone has 1,728 missing persons open cases.

Charles Gregory
Charles GregoryU.S. Coast Guard Southeast/Facebook
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.