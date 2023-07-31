Man Lived With Corpse of Slain Roommate for 2 Months, Set Trap In Case She ‘Rose From the Dead’: Police

A Las Vegas man told police he lived with the corpse of his roommate for two months after he allegedly killed her.

What's more, he set up an alert in case the victim “rose from the dead like the movie 'The Grudge,'” an arrest report said, local station Fox 5 reported.

George Anthony Bone, 31, faces an open murder charge in the death of Beverly Ma, with whom he lived and claimed to be romantically linked to, the station reported.

Police discovered Ma’s body July 26 after her family asked them to conduct a welfare check due to not hearing from her for some time — and an unusually high air conditioning bill, KLAS-TV reported.

Allegedly, Bone told her sister that Ma was dead, and the body was in the closet and “had been there for two months," the station reported. Police located her body in the closet of the master bedroom.

George Anthony Bone has been charged with the murder of his roommate, whose body he allegedly kept hidden in the house for two months before family came to investigate. KLAS-TV/Screengrab

Bone, according to the arrest report cited by local news, claimed he found Ma dead and did not know what to do, so he covered the body and ran the AC all the time.

Bone allegedly told police he put a cooler near the closet door, so he’d be alerted if she “rose from the dead like the movie 'The Grudge.'”

Bone, who had already spent time in prison as a convicted sex offender, asked for a lawyer after police pointed out that the condition of Ma's body did not support a suicide attempt.

Bone's next court appearance is Tuesday.