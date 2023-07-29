Man Linked to White Supremacist Group Caught With Explosives, Nazi Gear Called For ‘Mass Murder of Jews’

Federal agents busted a Southern California man linked to violent white supremacy groups who went online to call for the "mass murder of Jews" after he was found with Nazi propaganda, ammunition and an explosive device at his home.

Ryan Scott Bradford, 34, was arrested on Thursday after the feds raided his Reseda home on charges of distributing methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of ammunition, the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California said in a press release.

During the raid, federal officials found a calendar with a handwritten note that said: “New Year’s Resolution: Take over the world – save Aryan race *Bake every single Jew.*”

Bradford is accused of posting messages and photos online between 2021 and January 2023 calling for the "mass murder of Jews" and minorities and showing how he could manufacture firearms with a 3-D printer.

Ryan Scott Bradford is also alleged to have made this gun with a 3D printer. U.S. District Court for the Central District of California

He used an Amazon account with the username "Peck Erwood," including a woodpecker avatar, a logo used by the San Fernando Valley Peckerwoods, an extremist group based in Los Angeles County.

The hate group, according to the release, originated in the California state prison system and its members "have engaged in racially motivated violence, drug and illegal firearms trafficking, and fraud."

Using online applications like Telegram, Bradford allegedly called for the genocide of Jews.

“As alleged, this convicted felon affiliated with a violent white supremacist group who espouses horrific acts of violence against Jews appears to be manufacturing firearms and possessing an improvised explosive device,” United States Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement. “The potential danger to the community cannot be overstated."

Bradford also posted instructions and manuals online about hand grenades, biological warfare, and the "Aryan Revolution." He also offered to make weapons and firearm parts using 3-D printers.

The search of his home also found 116 rounds of ammunition that Bradford was prohibited from keeping because of a 2012 burglary conviction.

It also turned up firearm parts, five "switches" used to convert semi-automatic firearms to fully automatic; two 3-D printers, one that has swastikas painted on it; Nazi propaganda, and an improvised explosive device, the US attorney's release said.

Bradford was also accused of sending text messages in November 2022 to coordinate the distribution of methamphetamine, including two photos of the drug to a buyer.

He allegedly conspired with Kris Dean Drakakis, a fellow member of the Peckerwoods.

Drakakis was indicted on June 30 on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl; possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes; and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

He pleaded not guilty and is being held in federal custody.

Bradford faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for a drug conspiracy charge and up to 15 years for an ammunition possession charge.