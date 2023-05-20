Things are looking up for a recently laid-off Florida man who skydived while holding a sign reading “Open 4 Work,” with the viral social media stunt landing him several job offers.

Out of work but not ideas, ad man Chris Serrano took to the sky for the attention-grabbing maneuver, posting a video clip to his LinkedIn page.

“If you’re looking for an award-winning creative that works hard, takes risks, and knows how to pack a parachute, reach out,” the job seeker and thrill seeker wrote. “Don’t let your brand plunge to its death. Hire me instead.”

(Credit: Chris Serrano on LinkedIn)

By the next morning, the post had blown up.

“I woke up the next morning to two million impressions [on LinkedIn] and a bunch of feedback,” Serrano told Miami outlet WSVN. “Job offers around the world.”

Among those who took notice was the CEO of England-based business Linkup, Jack Peagram — who responded with a skydiving video of his own.

“Can't guarantee you a parachute payment, but we're ready to catch you and launch you into new heights of success,” Peagram captioned his post in part.

Peagram, who was looking to hire a creative director, told WSVN that it only seemed right to reply in kind.

“I can’t just message him and say, ‘Hey, let’s have a chat,’” he said. “I’ve got to respond in an equally as epic way as him, so that’s exactly what I did.”

The two are set to meet next week in Los Angeles, according to WSVN.

“We’re living in a time right now where people are getting laid off every day, but sometimes you don’t know the doors that are open for you,” Serrano told the outlet. “You really just have to do what you love and put yourself out there, and somebody will notice if you’re doing what you love.”