The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Florida Man Lands High-Flying Job After Dive From Plane with ‘Open 4 Work’ Sign

    Leap of faith netted Chris Serrano an equally bold offer from Linkup app founder Jack Peagam, his new employer.

    Published |Updated
    Diane Herbst
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Courtesy of Chris Serrano

    Chris Serrano took jumping back into the workforce very seriously — and it has paid off.

    After getting laid off earlier this month, the advertising creative director skydived from a plane while holding a sign that said, "Open For Work."

    The Fort Lauderdale man's exploit, which was filmed and posted to his LinkedIn profile, went viral.

    "I did that to stand out," Serrano told The Messenger.

    Read More

    His high aspirations quickly caught the attention of Jack Peagam, the Manchester, England-based founder and CEO of social meetup app Linkup.

    "I was just like, 'Oh my God, that takes some balls,'" said Peagam. "I need to work with this guy, and I'm looking to hire."

    Peagam decided to match Serrano's grit while making him an offer.

    Chris Serrano skydiving for job
    Chris Serrano skydiving during his job hunt. Credit: Courtesy of Chris Serrano

    He flew to the Canary Islands, the closest spot with weather suitable for a skydive, and jumped holding a sign that read: "Hey, Chris, sorry 2 see you got laid off. We've got work 4 u. Let's link up."

    Peagam posted the jump to LinkedIn a week ago. Days later, Serrano accepted.

    "I thought it was amazing," said Serrano. "It was really cool to see somebody give me that same energy."

    Chris Serrano skydiving for job
    Chris Serrano in the plane before his jump. Credit: Courtesy of Chris Serrano

    By Tuesday, the pair were meeting in Los Angeles to collaborate. 

    "I'm super excited for us to get our creative minds together and create some super creative campaigns," said Peagam, keeping details under wraps but noting they'll shoot content together.

    Will it involve skydiving? 

    Said Peagam, with a laugh: "We'll see." 

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.