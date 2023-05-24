Florida Man Lands High-Flying Job After Dive From Plane with ‘Open 4 Work’ Sign

Chris Serrano took jumping back into the workforce very seriously — and it has paid off.

After getting laid off earlier this month, the advertising creative director skydived from a plane while holding a sign that said, "Open For Work."

The Fort Lauderdale man's exploit, which was filmed and posted to his LinkedIn profile, went viral.

"I did that to stand out," Serrano told The Messenger.

His high aspirations quickly caught the attention of Jack Peagam, the Manchester, England-based founder and CEO of social meetup app Linkup.

"I was just like, 'Oh my God, that takes some balls,'" said Peagam. "I need to work with this guy, and I'm looking to hire."

Peagam decided to match Serrano's grit while making him an offer.

Chris Serrano skydiving during his job hunt. Credit: Courtesy of Chris Serrano

He flew to the Canary Islands, the closest spot with weather suitable for a skydive, and jumped holding a sign that read: "Hey, Chris, sorry 2 see you got laid off. We've got work 4 u. Let's link up."

Peagam posted the jump to LinkedIn a week ago. Days later, Serrano accepted.

"I thought it was amazing," said Serrano. "It was really cool to see somebody give me that same energy."

Chris Serrano in the plane before his jump. Credit: Courtesy of Chris Serrano

By Tuesday, the pair were meeting in Los Angeles to collaborate.

"I'm super excited for us to get our creative minds together and create some super creative campaigns," said Peagam, keeping details under wraps but noting they'll shoot content together.

Will it involve skydiving?

Said Peagam, with a laugh: "We'll see."