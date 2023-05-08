Man Kills Burglar Who Threatened His Son, Tased His Dog

Two intruders were shot -- one fatally -- after allegedly breaking into a Tennessee family’s house, tasing the family dog and holding the teenage son at knifepoint.

The homeowner shot both men “several times” according to Murfreesboro police. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the Salvation Army in town.

The surviving intruder was taken to the hospital, then booked on aggravated robbery charges. He remains in custody on a $700,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on June 5.

The homeowner will not face charges, police said.