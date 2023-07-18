Man Killed, Woman Badly Injured After Gondola Accident at Canadian Ski Resort - The Messenger
Man Killed, Woman Badly Injured After Gondola Accident at Canadian Ski Resort

The mast of a drill rig struck a cable car carrying two Ontario residents

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
A man was killed and a woman was injured after a gondola incident. Nino H. Photography/Getty Images

A man was killed after a sightseeing gondola at Quebec's Mont Tremblant ski resort violently collided with a drilling machine, sending him and another occupant hurtling to the ground, USA Today reported.

Sheldon Johnson, 50, was fatally injured, while another passenger, also in her 50s, is still recovering from severe injuries in the hospital. Both were tourists from Ontario.

The mast of a drill rig first struck an unoccupied gondola before hitting the cable car carrying the Ontario residents. The resort said the equipment, located roughly halfway up the mountain, had been put there by a third-party company.

In a Facebook statement, the company that owns the drill, Forage M2P, sent its condolences to the families of the victims. CEO Maxime Patry said the company vowed to cooperate with investigators but said his employee had been moving the drill along a predetermined path dictated by the resort.

The company said the person operating the equipment was also hospitalized after undergoing "severe nervous shock" following the incident.

The resort, situated in the Laurentian Mountains, is roughly 80 miles outside of Montreal. Major events at the resort, including an ongoing blues festival, were cancelled as investigators with Canada's major crimes division continue to interview witnesses on-site.

The gondola is used for sightseeing in the summer and fall and offers panoramic views of the surrounding mountain range. It will be closed until further notice.

Cable car accidents are relatively rare in Canada, although an unoccupied gondola unexpectedly fell to the ground at a resort outside Quebec City last December, leading the resort to close for nearly a month.

