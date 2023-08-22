Man Killed Elderly Woman, Drove Around With her Body for a Month While Stealing her Identity: Police

A 41-year-old man is accused of killing a 72-year-old woman and driving around with her body in the back of his SUV for a month while using her identity to take out loans in Louisiana.
The family of Sheila Ortega reported her missing on Aug. 20. The family members told Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies that they had not spoken to her in about a month, according to a release from the office.
Detectives found the woman’s car in the parking lot of a mall the next day. Her remains were in the back of the SUV.
Christopher Cater was identified as a known acquaintance of Ortega and became a person of interest. He was found at a nearby business after the SUV was located. Deputies said Cater admitted to killing the woman approximately one month prior and said he had opened “several” loans using her information after she died.
“We have seen some strange cases here in Calcasieu Parish, but this case is definitely an unusual one for us. We have never seen someone drive around with a dead body in the SUV for 30 days,” Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “My prayers go out to the family and friends of Mrs. Sheila. This is a senseless and inhumane tragedy.”
The cause of death has not been determined, and Mancuso said the investigation is ongoing.
Cater was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, unlawful disposal of human remains, and identity theft.
