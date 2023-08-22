Man Killed Elderly Woman, Drove Around With her Body for a Month While Stealing her Identity: Police - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Man Killed Elderly Woman, Drove Around With her Body for a Month While Stealing her Identity: Police

'We have seen some strange cases here in Calcasieu Parish, but this case is definitely an unusual one for us,' the sheriff said about the case

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Christopher T. CaterCalcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office

A 41-year-old man is accused of killing a 72-year-old woman and driving around with her body in the back of his SUV for a month while using her identity to take out loans in Louisiana.

The family of Sheila Ortega reported her missing on Aug. 20. The family members told Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies that they had not spoken to her in about a month, according to a release from the office.

Detectives found the woman’s car in the parking lot of a mall the next day. Her remains were in the back of the SUV.

Christopher Cater was identified as a known acquaintance of Ortega and became a person of interest. He was found at a nearby business after the SUV was located. Deputies said Cater admitted to killing the woman approximately one month prior and said he had opened “several” loans using her information after she died.

“We have seen some strange cases here in Calcasieu Parish, but this case is definitely an unusual one for us. We have never seen someone drive around with a dead body in the SUV for 30 days,” Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “My prayers go out to the family and friends of Mrs. Sheila. This is a senseless and inhumane tragedy.”

The cause of death has not been determined, and Mancuso said the investigation is ongoing.

Read More

Cater was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, unlawful disposal of human remains, and identity theft.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.