Man Killed By Police After Holding Victoria’s Secret Store Hostage Had Escaped Jail A Week Earlier

The man who was fatally shot by the police while holding Victoria's Secret customers hostage in a Miami store had apparently escaped from a minimum security correctional facility in New Hampshire a week earlier.

The New Hampshire Department of Corrections said in a statement this week that 29-year-old Darien Young was placed on escape status on July 21.

No details were revealed about why or how Young came to South Florida, where he was accused of shoplifting at the store before grabbing a mother and her daughter as hostages at knifepoint Thursday afternoon. No oher injuries were reported, according to authorities.

A video obtained by local news station Local 10.com showed Young holding a knife to the woman’s neck. A witness told the news outlet that Young was yelling, “I’m gonna kill her, I’m gonna kill her, don’t make me hurt her don’t make me hurt her” as a police officer asked him to put the knife down.

Victoria's Secret store front is seen in Miami Beach, Florida. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Young was later shot by a Miami Beach police officer inside the retail store, according to the local news outlet, and he was then transferred to the Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 29-year-old was jailed in New Hampshire for receiving stolen property, burglary, drug charges, and falsifying physical evidence, according to the New Hampshire Department of Corrections. He was eligible for parole on July 31 and a maximum release date of January 31, 2028.



