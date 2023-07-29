Man Killed By Police After Holding Victoria’s Secret Store Hostage Had Escaped Jail A Week Earlier - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Man Killed By Police After Holding Victoria’s Secret Store Hostage Had Escaped Jail A Week Earlier

Darien Young was jailed in New Hampshire in connection to several charges

Published |Updated
Fatma Khaled
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The man who was fatally shot by the police while holding Victoria's Secret customers hostage in a Miami store had apparently escaped from a minimum security correctional facility in New Hampshire a week earlier.

The New Hampshire Department of Corrections said in a statement this week that 29-year-old Darien Young was placed on escape status on July 21. 

No details were revealed about why or how Young came to South Florida, where he was accused of shoplifting at the store before grabbing a mother and her daughter as hostages at knifepoint Thursday afternoon. No oher injuries were reported, according to authorities.

A video obtained by local news station Local 10.com showed Young holding a knife to the woman’s neck. A witness told the news outlet that Young was yelling, “I’m gonna kill her, I’m gonna kill her, don’t make me hurt her don’t make me hurt her” as a police officer asked him to put the knife down.

Read More
Victoria's Secret store front is seen in Miami Beach, Florida
Victoria's Secret store front is seen in Miami Beach, Florida.Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Young was later shot by a Miami Beach police officer inside the retail store, according to the local news outlet, and he was then transferred to the Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 29-year-old was jailed in New Hampshire for receiving stolen property, burglary, drug charges, and falsifying physical evidence, according to the New Hampshire Department of Corrections. He was eligible for parole on July 31 and a maximum release date of January 31, 2028. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.