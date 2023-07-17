Man Kidnaps, Kills Ex-Girlfriend After Being Released on Bond For Assaulting Her a Year Prior - The Messenger
Man Kidnaps, Kills Ex-Girlfriend After Being Released on Bond For Assaulting Her a Year Prior

The woman was kidnapped at gunpoint From a Wingstop before being shot multiple times

Dan Gooding
A man in Georgia who was recently released on bond for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend has been charged with kidnapping and murdering that same woman a year later.

Fayetteville Police said Cameron Ja’Michael Hopkins walked into a Wingstop restaurant around 11 p.m. on Sunday and kidnapped a woman, who local reporters say was his ex-girlfriend Khaliyah Jones.

The 20-year-old from Albany, GA, was reportedly out on bond for attempting to kidnap her in 2022.

After leaving the restaurant, Hopkins drove away with Jones in his car and officers chased after the vehicle.

Police followed Hopkins into a high school parking lot in Lovejoy, where they managed to maneuver their car to bring him to a stop.

They heard multiple gunshots coming from the vehicle, with some bullets hitting the police car.

Officers then sprayed "an OC-type irritant", e.g. pepper spray, into Hopkins car and the suspect was arrested.

Jones was found inside the car, having succumbed to "several" gunshot wounds.

The Fayetteville Police Department charged Hopkins with kidnapping and aggravated assault, while Clayton County charged him over the shooting death, as Hopkins had crossed the border.

On July 17 2022, Cameron Hopkins allegedly tried to kidnap then-18-year-old Khaliyah Jones in a Walmart parking lot by smashing her car window and forcing her into his vehicle at gunpoint.

Hopkins was assisted by another suspect, who took over driving the vehicle at one point and forced Jones into the back seat.

She was eventually able to escape the car and seek help at a local business.

The Messenger reached out to Clayton County Police Department for confirmation but did not receive an immediate response.

