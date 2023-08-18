Man Kicks Out Squatters After They Take Over Mom’s Home Using Unusual Method - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Man Kicks Out Squatters After They Take Over Mom’s Home Using Unusual Method

Flash Shelton says squatters can have more rights than the property owner

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

If you can’t beat them, join them. 

That’s what one man said he did to force squatters out of his mother’s home. 

Flash Shelton said after his father died, his mother moved out of her home while the family decided what to do with the property.

Bu that's when Shelton said squatters moved in.

In an interview on Fox Business this week, he said he called the local sheriff’s department and was told legally they couldn’t remove the squatters. They told him he'd have to go to court.

Wanting to avoid a legal battle, Shelton came up with a plan. He wrote up a lease and rented the house from his mother.

Flash Shelton came up with a plan to get squatters out of his mom's house.
Flash Shelton came up with a plan to get squatters out of his mom's house.Flash Shelton / YouTube
Read More

"The law would prevent me from physically removing them," Shelton said. "However, being that I wasn't the homeowner, I had more rights. As a tenant, I would actually have more rights than them."

One day, he watched the house until he saw that everyone staying there had left, then he went into the home.

Shelton installed security cameras and waited for the squatters to return.

When they did, he told them that he was the tenant now and that he was staying. Shelton said he told them they had until midnight to get their furniture out of the house or it would be his.

The surprised squatters complied and were out that night. “It was actually fun to do it,” he said in a YouTube video about what he did.

Shelton, who lives in California, acknowledges other people might not be as easy to convince as the people who were in his mother’s house.

Shelton is now trying to get a federal anti-squatting law passed because he said squatters have more rights than the property owner right now and the legal process of removing them can stretch more than a year.

Although he refers to squatters rights generally, they vary from state to state. It is unclear where his mother's house is.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.