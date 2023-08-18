Man Kicks Out Squatters After They Take Over Mom’s Home Using Unusual Method

If you can’t beat them, join them.

That’s what one man said he did to force squatters out of his mother’s home.

Flash Shelton said after his father died, his mother moved out of her home while the family decided what to do with the property.

Bu that's when Shelton said squatters moved in.

In an interview on Fox Business this week, he said he called the local sheriff’s department and was told legally they couldn’t remove the squatters. They told him he'd have to go to court.

Wanting to avoid a legal battle, Shelton came up with a plan. He wrote up a lease and rented the house from his mother.

Flash Shelton came up with a plan to get squatters out of his mom's house. Flash Shelton / YouTube

"The law would prevent me from physically removing them," Shelton said. "However, being that I wasn't the homeowner, I had more rights. As a tenant, I would actually have more rights than them."

One day, he watched the house until he saw that everyone staying there had left, then he went into the home.

Shelton installed security cameras and waited for the squatters to return.

When they did, he told them that he was the tenant now and that he was staying. Shelton said he told them they had until midnight to get their furniture out of the house or it would be his.

The surprised squatters complied and were out that night. “It was actually fun to do it,” he said in a YouTube video about what he did.

Shelton, who lives in California, acknowledges other people might not be as easy to convince as the people who were in his mother’s house.

Shelton is now trying to get a federal anti-squatting law passed because he said squatters have more rights than the property owner right now and the legal process of removing them can stretch more than a year.

Although he refers to squatters rights generally, they vary from state to state. It is unclear where his mother's house is.