Man Kicked Out of Bar Punches Window in Anger, Dies of Blood Loss

A Chicago man has died from injuries he sustained when he punched through the window of a bar that he had been kicked out of, severely lacerating his arm.

At approximately 2 a.m. on Monday, Lake County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to Waukegan, where a car had crashed into a curb, rendering it inoperable. Inside the car was a critically injured man who needed immediate medical attention, according to a police statement.

Deputies rushed to the scene and discovered Jonathan Banks, 32, whose arm was bleeding profusely. "Banks was transported to an area hospital where he was subsequently pronounced deceased," reads the statement.

Investigators learned Banks had been at the Social Pub in Beach Park earlier that evening. Banks had gotten into a verbal altercation with another person, and security tossed him from the establishment. While he was outside, Banks put his fist through a window near the front door.

A Lake County Sheriff's Office cruiser Lake County Sheriff/Facebook

Banks went back inside, where he asked a friend "who was at the bar to drive him to the hospital."

While on the way to the hospital, Banks drifted in and out of consciousness. At one point, Banks "grabbed the wheel of the car, causing the driver to strike a curb and a trash can, which disabled the car's ability to drive."

Lake County Sheriff's Detectives are still investigating the matter. However, "the injury the man sustained appears to be self-inflicted," the press release notes.

The Lake County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy and determined Banks died from sharp force injuries.