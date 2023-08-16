Man Kicked Out of Air Force for Marijuana Use Opens Legal Cannabis Store
Mike Snell expects to surpass $1 million in profit by the end of his first year in business
A man booted from the Air Force after he was accused of using marijuana has just opened the newest cannabis shop in Sacramento, California.
Mike Snell also was accused of selling pot while in the military, which he denies, he told the Sacramento Bee, but he was forced out of the Air Force in 2017.
Last month, Snell opened Off The Charts dispensary at 8125 36th Ave.
It is the second dispensary to open under the city's CORE social equity program, which offers reparations in the form of dispensary licenses to victims in the war on drugs.
"This is a recovery here, being able to own my own dispensary and make a 360 degree turnabout," said Snell, who expects to surpass $1 million in profit by the end of his first year in business.
He received a $67,000 grant from the city to open his shop, partnering with the founders of Off The Charts, which has multiple locations across southern California.
Snell's journey to opening his own shop started in 2015, when the Sacramento native helped a friend improve operations at their Sacramento-based medical marijuana delivery service.
Snell was one of only 10 applicants approved for a dispensary license. More than 120 applied for the licenses.
