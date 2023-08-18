Man Injured Below the Belt After Gun Accidentally Discharges in Bar Bathroom

A man was shot in a Pittsburgh bar bathroom when another man's gun accidentally discharged.
According to a statement from the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department, the shooting occurred on Wednesday, August 16, just before 9:00 p.m. when two males were in the bathroom of Acacia, a cocktail bar in Pittsburgh’s South Side. The shooter "accidentally discharged a round, hitting the victim in the hip."
According to a Facebook post from the bar, Acacia, the victim was an employee at the bar who was "discharged last night and is on the road to recovery," while the shooter was a customer who was there with his girlfriend.
"The customer had not been served excessive alcohol and was not intoxicated during the short time he was on the premises before the incident occurred," the post explained.
Medics transported the victim, who was in his 20s, to the hospital in stable condition. The Public Safety Department says there was "no indication from the victim that any type of altercation or argument had occurred."
Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.
