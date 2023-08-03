Man Indicted in Multi-State ‘Fake Return’ Scheme That Defrauded Home Depot of $300K
He would walk into the store, grab Anderson doors and walk them up to customer service and ask to return them for store credit, according to prosecutors
A Connecticut man is accused of a scheme to defraud Home Depot stores in eight states of nearly $300,000 using fake returns.
Alexandre Henrique Costa-Mota, 26, was arraigned Tuesday in federal court in Providence, R.I. and ordered held.
Prosecutors claim that from at least June 2021 to February 2022, Costa-Mota make fake returns at more than two dozen Home Depot stores in Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island.
He would allegedly go into the stores empty-handed, dressed to appear like a contractor. He then would take Anderson doors and bring them up to the store's Service Department where he would then attempt to make a return without having a receipt.
With each successful return, Costa-Mota was provided with a store credit that he later redeemed at other stores, mainly located in Connecticut.
At times, when the stores refused to accept the receipt-less returns, Costa-Mota simply left with the doors without paying for them, according to court documents, and then returned the doors at other stores for store credit.
Costa-Mota allegedly received approximately 370 fraudulent store credits, valued at $297,332.
A federal grand jury in Providence returned an indictment on July 26, 2023, charging Costa-Mota with wire fraud and conspiracy.
The United States Secret Service took part in the investigation.
