Man Indicted in Multi-State ‘Fake Return’ Scheme That Defrauded Home Depot of $300K - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Man Indicted in Multi-State ‘Fake Return’ Scheme That Defrauded Home Depot of $300K

He would walk into the store, grab Anderson doors and walk them up to customer service and ask to return them for store credit, according to prosecutors

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A Connecticut man is accused of a scheme to defraud Home Depot stores in eight states of nearly $300,000 using fake returns.

Alexandre Henrique Costa-Mota, 26, was arraigned Tuesday in federal court in Providence, R.I. and ordered held.

Prosecutors claim that from at least June 2021 to February 2022, Costa-Mota make fake returns at more than two dozen Home Depot stores in Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

He would allegedly go into the stores empty-handed, dressed to appear like a contractor. He then would take Anderson doors and bring them up to the store's Service Department where he would then attempt to make a return without having a receipt.

Read More

With each successful return, Costa-Mota was provided with a store credit that he later redeemed at other stores, mainly located in Connecticut.

A sign is seen posted on the exterior of a Home Depot store.
A sign is seen posted on the exterior of a Home Depot store.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

At times, when the stores refused to accept the receipt-less returns, Costa-Mota simply left with the doors without paying for them, according to court documents, and then returned the doors at other stores for store credit.

Costa-Mota allegedly received approximately 370 fraudulent store credits, valued at $297,332.

A federal grand jury in Providence returned an indictment on July 26, 2023, charging Costa-Mota with wire fraud and conspiracy. 

The United States Secret Service took part in the investigation.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.