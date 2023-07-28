Man in San Antonio Tracks Down Pickup, Gets Shot, Then Kills Suspected Thief

The owner of a stolen truck was shot and the suspect ended up dead after an exchange of gunfire in a Texas parking lot.

On Thursday afternoon in San Antonio, a man had his Ford pick-up truck stolen from a mall parking lot, police said.

The man was able to track down his truck, found a man and woman inside, then forced them out of the truck. He held them at gunpoint after calling the police.

But about two minutes later, the man suspected of stealing the truck pulled his own gun and shot the truck owner.

The owner returned fire, killing the thief and critically injuring the woman with him. Both were hospitalized.

The fatal shooting was classified as self-defense by San Antonio Police.

“He was trying to recover his property. I guess it would depend on who you ask, whether he did the right thing or not,” Police Chief William McManus said at a news conference.

He added that while the owner of the stolen truck had the right to track down the thief, they would prefer if the victim had just called police.