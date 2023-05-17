The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    A man accidentally shot and killed his twin brother while they were fighting another man in Semmes, Alabama, Friday night.

    According to FOX10 News, Semmes Police and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office were rushed to a home around 8 p.m. on Western Hills Drive after shots were fired. Two men were found shot and one was found stabbed.

    Captain Terri Hall said the fight began when Walker Coleman, 52, came up to the home and yelled for those inside to come out. That is when 37-year-old Brenton and Trenton McVay came out and began to beat Coleman with some kind of weapons.

    “So basically what transpired (was that) Mr. Coleman was yelling some stuff from the street on Western Hills Drive,” Hall told FOX10 News. “Two brothers came out and a physical altercation ensued.”

    Investigators said Coleman then pulled out a knife and stabbed Brenton.

    Hall said Brenton then began pistol whipping Coleman which caused the gun to fire, hitting Trenton in the chest. Coleman was struck in the hand.

    Brenton McVay and Coleman are reported to be in stable condition at a hospital. Neither are in custody or under arrest at this time.

    Hall said the district attorney’s office will decide if the men will face charges.

