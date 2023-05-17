A man accidentally shot and killed his twin brother while they were fighting another man in Semmes, Alabama, Friday night.
According to FOX10 News, Semmes Police and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office were rushed to a home around 8 p.m. on Western Hills Drive after shots were fired. Two men were found shot and one was found stabbed.
Captain Terri Hall said the fight began when Walker Coleman, 52, came up to the home and yelled for those inside to come out. That is when 37-year-old Brenton and Trenton McVay came out and began to beat Coleman with some kind of weapons.
“So basically what transpired (was that) Mr. Coleman was yelling some stuff from the street on Western Hills Drive,” Hall told FOX10 News. “Two brothers came out and a physical altercation ensued.”
- MLB Pitcher Strikes, Kills Bird In Warmup Throw
- Mother Questions ‘Accidental’ Shooting Involving 16-Year-Old Daughter by Younger Cousin
- Calif. Man Killed While Helping Ducklings Cross Road
- On Anniversary of Roger Ailes’ Death, His Widow Lashes Out at Murdochs Again
- New York Man Who Sold Drugs Out of Daycare Center Sentenced to 14 Years
Investigators said Coleman then pulled out a knife and stabbed Brenton.
Hall said Brenton then began pistol whipping Coleman which caused the gun to fire, hitting Trenton in the chest. Coleman was struck in the hand.
Brenton McVay and Coleman are reported to be in stable condition at a hospital. Neither are in custody or under arrest at this time.
Hall said the district attorney’s office will decide if the men will face charges.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews