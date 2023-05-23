Man in Georgia Jail Died of Neglect from Dehydration and ‘Severe Body Insect Infestation’

An independent autopsy on the remains of Lashawn Thompson reveal the Georgia man's in-custody death was the result of extreme neglect.

The findings of the autopsy were released Monday by Thompson's family and their lawyer, Ben Crump. The bill for the independent autopsy was covered by activist and former NFL star Colin Kaepernick.

According to the final report, Thompson's body showed evidence of rapid weight loss, malnutrition, and dehydration.

It also was apparent to Dr. Roger A. Mitchell, who chairs the pathology department at Howard University, that Thompson, 35, had extreme body lice. The infestation was so severe that Thompson's body was riddled with bites, and it appears he was incessantly scratching his legs and arms.

Mitchell further concluded Thompson was not being treated for schizophrenia, as he discovered no evidence of drugs to treat the condition in the victim's system.

According to Mitchell, Thompson's death was a "homicide."

The cell Thompson was in was also covered in filth.

Jail administrators did not respond to The Messenger's requests for comment.

Thompson died on Sept. 13, 2022 — three months after he was taken into custody on a misdemeanor assault charge.

He entered the Fulton County Jail on June 12, 2022, and within the first month, staffers noted that Thompson was "pacing around the cell talking to himself."

It is believed he received no medication for his diagnosed schizophrenia during the final month of his life.

"There is no question this was criminal negligence," Crump told reporters Monday.

For many months, Thompson's family has been asking for a thorough investigation into his death.

On Monday, NAACP Georgia Chapter President Gerald Griggs said that criminal negligence charges should be filed against anyone who was connected to Thompson's death.