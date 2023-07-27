Man Hurls Hatchet at Other Driver in Dramatic Road Rage Incident - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Man Hurls Hatchet at Other Driver in Dramatic Road Rage Incident

The two drivers started yelling at each other after one cut off the other one

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Witnesses said Emily Verrochi, 28, drove ‘erratically in the middle of the street and then onto the sidewalk’Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

A Utah man allegedly threw a hatchet at another driver during a road rage incident.

The Riverton Police say Tyler Lee High, 24, was part of a “verbal and physical” confrontation on Tuesday with another driver who had cut in front of him.

High allegedly made hand gestures toward the other driver and the two began “exchanging words.”

Both stopped in the middle of the road and got out of their cars to confront each other.

Read More

That is when High allegedly threw a hatchet at the other driver, KTVX reported.

Police say the hatchet hit the pillar directly behind the driver’s door window.

“This act of throwing a hatchet towards the victim meets the elements of aggravated assault as this action was likely to cause serious bodily injury or death,” said the booking affidavit.

High drove off but the other driver got his license plate number and police tracked him down at his home.

They claim he admitted to throwing the hatchet.  He faces felony assault charges.

High was being held at the Salt Lake County Jail.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.