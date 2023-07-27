Man Hurls Hatchet at Other Driver in Dramatic Road Rage Incident

A Utah man allegedly threw a hatchet at another driver during a road rage incident.
The Riverton Police say Tyler Lee High, 24, was part of a “verbal and physical” confrontation on Tuesday with another driver who had cut in front of him.
High allegedly made hand gestures toward the other driver and the two began “exchanging words.”
Both stopped in the middle of the road and got out of their cars to confront each other.
- Dashcam Footage Shows Austin TV Meteorologist Getting Sucker Punched During Road Rage Incident
- Pedro Pascal Says a Stranger Spit at Him Following a Road Rage Incident
- NYC Driver Arrested After Fatally Smashing Into Man Slashing His Tires Following Road-Road Fender-Bender
- Albuquerque Road Rage Killing May Be ‘justifiable homicide’: Police
- Road-Rage Killing Started with Minor ‘Scrape’ Before Tire Slashing and Fatal Hit: Reports
That is when High allegedly threw a hatchet at the other driver, KTVX reported.
Police say the hatchet hit the pillar directly behind the driver’s door window.
“This act of throwing a hatchet towards the victim meets the elements of aggravated assault as this action was likely to cause serious bodily injury or death,” said the booking affidavit.
High drove off but the other driver got his license plate number and police tracked him down at his home.
They claim he admitted to throwing the hatchet. He faces felony assault charges.
High was being held at the Salt Lake County Jail.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews