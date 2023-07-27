Man Hurls Hatchet at Other Driver in Dramatic Road Rage Incident

A Utah man allegedly threw a hatchet at another driver during a road rage incident.

The Riverton Police say Tyler Lee High, 24, was part of a “verbal and physical” confrontation on Tuesday with another driver who had cut in front of him.

High allegedly made hand gestures toward the other driver and the two began “exchanging words.”

Both stopped in the middle of the road and got out of their cars to confront each other.

That is when High allegedly threw a hatchet at the other driver, KTVX reported.

Police say the hatchet hit the pillar directly behind the driver’s door window.

“This act of throwing a hatchet towards the victim meets the elements of aggravated assault as this action was likely to cause serious bodily injury or death,” said the booking affidavit.

High drove off but the other driver got his license plate number and police tracked him down at his home.

They claim he admitted to throwing the hatchet. He faces felony assault charges.

High was being held at the Salt Lake County Jail.