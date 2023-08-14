Man Has Penis Cut Off After Trying to Rape Ex-Girlfriend
The 35-year-old woman was arrested for attempted murder, and the man has not been charged, according to a report
A custody argument between a former couple ended with the man’s penis getting cut off after he reportedly attempted to rape his ex-partner in Italy.
The man and woman, both foreign nationals living in Italy, had met up on Saturday in Marghera, Venice, to discuss custody arrangements for their daughter, according to a report from Italian news outlet La Repubblica. The two had been separated for a while.
According to a report from Italy 24, the man tried “making peace” by attempting to have sex with the woman, who refused his advances. She told authorities her half-naked former partner pushed her up against a piece of furniture, La Repubblica reported. She reportedly defended herself by wielding a large kitchen knife and hitting him in the crotch, detaching part of his penis.
- Lorena Bobbitt Cut Off Her Husband’s Penis 30 Years Ago – Where Are They Now?
- Man Shot At Twice in One Night While Trying to Meet Up With His Ex-Girlfriend
- Man Kidnaps, Kills Ex-Girlfriend After Being Released on Bond For Assaulting Her a Year Prior
- Man Found Guilty of Murdering Ex-Girlfriend in the Middle of Massachusetts Restaurant
- Man Accused of Killing, Cooking Girlfriend To Try and ‘Hide The Evidence’
- Man Suspected of Seeking Hitman to Kill Ex-Girlfriend Shows Up in Her Kitchen After Accidentally Being Released From Jail: Lawsuit
Both were taken to the hospital, and the man underwent emergency surgery to re-attach his penis, according to Il Mattino di Padova.
The 35-year-old woman was arrested for attempted murder, and the man has not been charged, the outlet reported.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Dead Seals with Shark Bites Are Washing Up on Cape Cod BeachesNews
- Thousands Lose Power After Ad Stapled to Utility Pole Sparks OutageNews
- Russia Raises Key Interest Rate to 12% as Ukraine War and Sanctions Take a TollBusiness
- Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia HomeNews
- Teen Fleeing From Cops Because He Didn’t Have Auto Insurance Kills Pregnant Mother After Running Red LightNews
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Declares Women Can No Longer Wear ShortsNews
- Former FBI Spy Catcher Set to Plead Guilty to Secretly Working for Putin AllyNews
- Video Catches Fleet of Self-Driving Cars Devolving into Chaos near Outside Lands Music FestivalNews
- Florida School Bus Driver Drops 4-Year-Old Off at Wrong Stop Miles From HomeNews
- NASA Reveals What the ‘?’ in Viral Webb Telescope Image Really ShowsTech
- LG’s Making Its Appliances Way More Accessible to Those With DisabilitiesTech
- Moscow and Pyongyang Vow Stronger Ties as Joe Biden Preps for Summit with Japanese and South Korean LeadersNews