Man Has Penis Cut Off After Trying to Rape Ex-Girlfriend

The 35-year-old woman was arrested for attempted murder, and the man has not been charged, according to a report

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
A custody argument between a former couple ended with the man’s penis getting cut off after he reportedly attempted to rape his ex-partner in Italy. 

The man and woman, both foreign nationals living in Italy, had met up on Saturday in Marghera, Venice, to discuss custody arrangements for their daughter, according to a report from Italian news outlet La Repubblica. The two had been separated for a while.

According to a report from Italy 24, the man tried “making peace” by attempting to have sex with the woman, who refused his advances. She told authorities her half-naked former partner pushed her up against a piece of furniture, La Repubblica reported. She reportedly defended herself by wielding a large kitchen knife and hitting him in the crotch, detaching part of his penis.

Slices of salami
A 35-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly cutting her former partner's penis when he reportedly attempted to rape her on Aug. 12 in Italy.Lucas Mosna/Getty Images
Both were taken to the hospital, and the man underwent emergency surgery to re-attach his penis, according to Il Mattino di Padova.

The 35-year-old woman was arrested for attempted murder, and the man has not been charged, the outlet reported.

