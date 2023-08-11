Man Handcuffed During Traffic Incident In Georgia Dies in Police Custody

A 62-year-old Georgia man died after he was handcuffed following a traffic incident involving Atlanta police officers. An investigation into the man's death is underway, authorities said.
WSB-TV reported Friday that the Fulton County Medical Examiner's identified the deceased man as Johnny Hollman.
Hollman was involved in a traffic accident, and when officers from Atlanta arrived at the scene, Hollman allegedly became "non-compliant."
As police tried to take him into custody, Hollman allegedly fought with officers, who eventually handcuffed him and placed him in a police car.
Soon after, they realized he was unresponsive, and Hollman was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead soon after arrival.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
It was unclear if Hollman was actually arrested, but police confirm he was involved in an incident Thursday evening with Atlanta cops.
No additional information about the traffic incident was immediately available
