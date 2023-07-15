Man Goes Viral After Stealing Tractor, Leading Cops on Excruciatingly Slow ‘High-Speed Chase’

When a man stole a tractor in Georgia, police embarked on the slowest high-speed chase that ended with an arrest in a Waffle House parking lot.

Police said the tractor, stolen from College Park in Hapeville, was "chased down" Virginia Avenue before it crashed into a car in the Waffle House parking lot, reported WSB-TV.

Video of the apprehension has since gone viral on TikTok, showing officers jumping out of their squad cars with their guns drawn.

Customers in the restaurant were stunned by the whole encounter. One person can be heard saying, “Somebody had the nerve to steal a whole tractor.”

Matthew Fortune, the suspect, was pepper-sprayed before being taken into custody. It was not immediately determined how he was able to steal the tractor.

Ulysses Ingram, who works nearby, saw the whole incident unfold.

He told WSB-TV: “I don’t know how safe a tractor is going through here. I would choose another vehicle. The position that he pulled in, I don’t know where he thought he was going to get away with it, but not in Atlanta.”

A stolen John Deere tractor crashed into a van in a Georgia Waffle House parking lot after being chased by police down the highway. HeyItsEndia/TikTok

Fortune’s charges were unknown late Friday.