Man Goes Viral After Stealing Tractor, Leading Cops on Excruciatingly Slow ‘High-Speed Chase’
Stunned Waffle House customers overheard in viral video: 'Somebody had the nerve to steal a whole tractor'
When a man stole a tractor in Georgia, police embarked on the slowest high-speed chase that ended with an arrest in a Waffle House parking lot.
Police said the tractor, stolen from College Park in Hapeville, was "chased down" Virginia Avenue before it crashed into a car in the Waffle House parking lot, reported WSB-TV.
Video of the apprehension has since gone viral on TikTok, showing officers jumping out of their squad cars with their guns drawn.
Customers in the restaurant were stunned by the whole encounter. One person can be heard saying, “Somebody had the nerve to steal a whole tractor.”
- 8-Year-Old Boy Steals Car at Gunpoint, Leads Police on High-Speed Chase
- Texas Teens Steal Car, Lead Cops on Very Short Chase Before Crashing Into Tree: Report
- Mom Accused of Using Daughter as Shield While Yelling at Police to ‘Shoot Us’ After 25-Mile, High-Speed Chase
- The excruciatingly long, slow ‘death’ of coal
- Lambo Driver Miraculously Survives Getting Crushed Under 18-Wheeler Following High-Speed Crash
Matthew Fortune, the suspect, was pepper-sprayed before being taken into custody. It was not immediately determined how he was able to steal the tractor.
Ulysses Ingram, who works nearby, saw the whole incident unfold.
He told WSB-TV: “I don’t know how safe a tractor is going through here. I would choose another vehicle. The position that he pulled in, I don’t know where he thought he was going to get away with it, but not in Atlanta.”
Fortune’s charges were unknown late Friday.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews