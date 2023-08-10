Man Goes After Elderly Mom With Shovel, Two Different Lawn Mowers: Cops

An Alabama man has been arrested after he allegedly hit his elderly mother with a shovel, attempted to run over her feet with a push mower, then used a separate riding lawn mower to drag her across the grass, claiming she was "bothering him."

According to local CBS affiliate WHNT, 29-year-old Phillip Glenn Brennan reportedly became violent after his mother asked him to clean up the yard.

The mother, who is not named, told WHNT that he “told her that he was going to get the chainsaw, to harm her.” He then “came back around the house with a flat-ended shovel and hit her on top of the head with it, and then hit her on the right side of her face with it.”

Brennan then took a push mower from the yard and attempted to run it over her feet, according to the affidavit. The mother ran back to the house and locked the door, but told deputies that Brennan then came in through a window.

That's when Brennan caught her, wrapped a rope around her legs and dragged her across the yard "about 50-75ft."

At this point, Brennan had taken the mother’s phone away, but she told deputies that she was able to call for help by pushing the ADT key fob on a key chain for help before he threw it into the field.

“(Brennan) had told her he was going to take her and tie her to the bed,” the affidavit stated. She told deputies she “was trying to yell for help from neighbors, and even the mailman, as she sat on the ground … that’s when (Brennan) put his hands over his mouth, and was smothering her, so she wouldn’t be heard.”

According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, “Upon arrival deputies located a female with visible marks on her as well as grass stains on her clothes, leaves in her hair and complaining of injuries.” Court documents said that the mother refused any medical treatment at the scene.

Brennan reportedly later told deputies that he “didn’t like her bothering him while he was trying to clean up around the place.”

Brennan was arrested and charged with second-degree elder abuse and third-degree domestic violence. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $20,300 bond.