Man Goes After Elderly Mom With Shovel, Two Different Lawn Mowers: Cops - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Man Goes After Elderly Mom With Shovel, Two Different Lawn Mowers: Cops

The 29-year-old reportedly became violent after his mom asked him to clean the yard

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Phillip Glenn Brennan, 29, has been arrested and charged with second-degree elder abuse and third-degree domestic violence after he allegedly hit his mother in the head with a shovel, tried to run her feet over with a push mower and then tied her to and dragged her behind a riding lawn mower.Morgan County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

An Alabama man has been arrested after he allegedly hit his elderly mother with a shovel, attempted to run over her feet with a push mower, then used a separate riding lawn mower to drag her across the grass, claiming she was "bothering him."

According to local CBS affiliate WHNT, 29-year-old Phillip Glenn Brennan reportedly became violent after his mother asked him to clean up the yard.

The mother, who is not named, told WHNT that he “told her that he was going to get the chainsaw, to harm her.” He then “came back around the house with a flat-ended shovel and hit her on top of the head with it, and then hit her on the right side of her face with it.”

Read More

Brennan then took a push mower from the yard and attempted to run it over her feet, according to the affidavit. The mother ran back to the house and locked the door, but told deputies that Brennan then came in through a window.

That's when Brennan caught her, wrapped a rope around her legs and dragged her across the yard "about 50-75ft."

At this point, Brennan had taken the mother’s phone away, but she told deputies that she was able to call for help by pushing the ADT key fob on a key chain for help before he threw it into the field.

“(Brennan) had told her he was going to take her and tie her to the bed,” the affidavit stated. She told deputies she “was trying to yell for help from neighbors, and even the mailman, as she sat on the ground … that’s when (Brennan) put his hands over his mouth, and was smothering her, so she wouldn’t be heard.”

According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, “Upon arrival deputies located a female with visible marks on her as well as grass stains on her clothes, leaves in her hair and complaining of injuries.” Court documents said that the mother refused any medical treatment at the scene.

Brennan reportedly later told deputies that he “didn’t like her bothering him while he was trying to clean up around the place.”

Brennan was arrested and charged with second-degree elder abuse and third-degree domestic violence. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $20,300 bond.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.