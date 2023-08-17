Man Gets Max 24-Year Sentence for Statutory Rape of 11-Year-Old Girl - The Messenger
Man Gets Max 24-Year Sentence for Statutory Rape of 11-Year-Old Girl

He messaged the girl via Snapchat

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Joshua Hernandez-Figueroa was sentenced to a maximum of 24 years for statutory rapeForsyth County Sheriff’s Office

A man in North Carolina has been sentenced to up to 24 years in prison for raping an 11-year-old girl.

Joshua Hernandez-Figueroa pleaded guilty on Monday to first-degree statutory rape and taking indecent liberties with a child, CBS 17 reported.

Hernandez-Figueroa messaged the girl via Snapchat in March or April 2019 before going to her home and assaulting her. Hernandez-Figueroa was 20-years-old at the time.

The victim’s parents told officers about the assault in Sept. 2019. They said Hernandez-Figueroa was a family friend.

WFMY News 2 said the girl was treated at a nearby hospital and the victim had injuries consistent with sexual assault. 

Assistant District Attorney Kia L. Chavious, who prosecuted the case, told the station that Hernandez-Figueroa betrayed the family's trust and caused irreparable harm to their daughter.

Hernandez-Figueroa is also required to register as a sex offender. His estimated release date is in November 2047, CBS 17 said.

“Our children are the most vulnerable and precious members of our community. They must be protected, and their abusers will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill said in a statement to the station.

