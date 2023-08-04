Man Gets $70,000 From Bank by Mistake, Gives It All Back, Gets Charged a Fee

The saying, "no good deed goes unpunished," certainly held true for a man who was charged a fee by his bank after voluntarily returning $70,000 that had accidentally been deposited into his account.

A man in Australia was shocked to find a credit of $105,000 AUD (approximately $70,000 in the U.S.) from an unknown source when he checked his account online.

"I was worried at first because I thought I got hacked," he told Yahoo News Australia.

Although the amount would be "life-changing" money for him, he knew it was the right thing to do to return it.

A man was charged by his bank after returning $105k that accidentally ended up in his bank account AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty

"It was pretty tempting to do something dodgy, I'm not going to lie," he said. "But a quick Google search saying it's a crime was enough for me."

After discussing the situation with representatives from his bank, HSBC, the money was returned. However, the bank also charged him a $9.52 fee for a cash advance surcharge related to the mistaken transfer.

In an unexpected turn of events, he received $100 in his account, which he believes may have been a 'thank you' from the original depositor of the $70,000.