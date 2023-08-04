Man Gets $70,000 From Bank by Mistake, Gives It All Back, Gets Charged a Fee - The Messenger
Man Gets $70,000 From Bank by Mistake, Gives It All Back, Gets Charged a Fee

Although the amount would be 'life-changing' money for him, he knew it was the right thing to do to return it

Blake Harper
The saying, "no good deed goes unpunished," certainly held true for a man who was charged a fee by his bank after voluntarily returning $70,000 that had accidentally been deposited into his account.

A man in Australia was shocked to find a credit of $105,000 AUD (approximately $70,000 in the U.S.) from an unknown source when he checked his account online.

"I was worried at first because I thought I got hacked," he told Yahoo News Australia.

Although the amount would be "life-changing" money for him, he knew it was the right thing to do to return it.

"It was pretty tempting to do something dodgy, I'm not going to lie," he said. "But a quick Google search saying it's a crime was enough for me."

After discussing the situation with representatives from his bank, HSBC, the money was returned. However, the bank also charged him a $9.52 fee for a cash advance surcharge related to the mistaken transfer.

In an unexpected turn of events, he received $100 in his account, which he believes may have been a 'thank you' from the original depositor of the $70,000.

