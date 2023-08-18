Man Gets 4+ Years for Robbery Spree Targeting Asian Small Business Owners

A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 50 months in prison for his role in a string of burglaries that targeted Asian small business owners across multiple states.
According to a press release from the US Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey, 41-year-old Randi Barr pleaded guilty before a district judge in federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.
In addition to his sentence, District Judge Evelyn Padin also ordered that he pay $127,661 to his victims.
According to prosecutors, Barr and his accomplices burglarized the residences of Asian business owners living in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Delaware in efforts to gain large sums of money, valuable jewelry, and other items.
The incidents took place between 2016 to 2019, during which Barr and others surveilled the business owners in their places of work and planned the burglaries at times when residents were unlikely to be home.
According to NJ.com, the group targeted Asian homes because they believed the homeowners kept large amounts of cash and valuables stashed there. While the average amount lifted in each home was $55,000, in one incident from 2019, the burglars took $500,000 worth of cash from a house in Eatontown.
While searching vehicles used in the burglaries, authorities also found notes containing the home addresses of individuals of Asian backgrounds, with derogatory terms used to describe their ethnicity.
According to NBC News, Barr was arrested with seven others during a burglary in progress in 2021.
“These defendants allegedly carried out a brazen conspiracy based on stereotype and opportunity,” Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr. said in a 2021 press release. “It is fitting that these arrests come at a time when society is raising awareness regarding crimes against our Asian-American citizens.”
Another man in nearby Philadelphia was also recently charged in connection with a burglary targeting Asian Americans.
According to Fox 29, DNA evidence led to the identification and arrest of Fredy Alexander Beltran-Ortiz of New York. He faces five felony charges related to a burglary in which he allegedly attempted to pose as a pizza delivery worker to gain access to the home of an Asian business owner.
