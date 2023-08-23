Man Gets 150 Stitches After Fighting off Jaguar To Save His Nephews: ‘Nobody Believes It, but It Was True’

A man is being hailed a hero after he fought off a jaguar with his bare hands to save his nephews. The brawl landed the man with 150 stitches after getting scratched and bitten on his head.
On August 13, Erivaldo Moriman and his nephews, aged 15 and 18, were on a camping trip in Salt do Augusto, Brazil. Moriman had just returned from a morning walk along the river bank when he saw a jaguar attacking the boys.
As reported by Newsflash, Moriman began waving his arms and shouting to draw the jaguar’s attention away from the boys, which led the jaguar to tackle Moriman.
“She dropped the boys and came at me. I shouted to the boys that the jaguar was going to get me, and when they looked up, it had already got me,” he told the outlet.
The New York Post reported that Moriman grabbed the jaguar’s leg, but as he did, the big cat bit his head, leaving him with gashes on his scalp.
“I held onto her leg behind a tree trunk and kept holding on. I foolishly tried to run, and as I tried to run, she attacked again, and that’s when she got me. She didn’t just scratch me; she actually bit me on the head,” Moriman told Newsflash.
Moriman was eventually able to escape the jaguar, but he was unable to receive medical attention right away. He first had to travel two hours by boat to reach a private lodge’s airstrip. A doctor who happened to be staying at the lodge nearby provided him with some first aid before he traveled another three hours to Albert Sabin Regional Hospital in Alta Floresta.
“It was very hard for us to witness this, to experience this, to embrace a jaguar. Nobody believes it, but it was true,” Moriman told local media. He was discharged from the hospital with 150 stitches the following night.
According to the UK World Wildlife Fund’s website, jaguars have the strongest bite of any large cat and can kill prey three to four times their weight.
