Man Gets 12 Years in Prison for Killing Pregnant UK Soap Actress in 123 MPH Car Crash

A United Kingdom man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing pregnant actress Frankie Hough after he drove faster than 120 mph on a Manchester-area highway and collided with Hough’s car.

Adil Iqbal was driving his BMW erratically along the M66 motorway in Bury, a town north of central Manchester, on the afternoon of the crash on May 13, 2023, according to authorities.

Iqbal sped along the highway at speeds up to 123 mph while weaving between other cars and filmed himself driving just before losing control of the car and crashing into Hough’s vehicle, which she had parked on the side of the highway after suffering a flat tire.

Hough, who was 17 weeks pregnant at the time of the crash, was trapped and unconscious inside her car along with her three children, according to the Greater Manchester Police. Iqbal freed himself from his vehicle without assistance.

Bystanders were able to free Hough and her children from the vehicle and all four were taken to a local hospital, with two of her children being seriously injured in the crash and another suffering minor injuries. The 38-year-old actress later died of traumatic brain injuries at the hospital two days later, as did her unborn daughter.

“Iqbal’s actions that day were nothing short of appalling,” GMP Detective Constable Richie Hughes said in a statement. “He knowingly and willingly chose to drive his car at those speeds with little regard for other drivers on the motorway at the time.”

Hough was best known for playing the character Jess Holt on the British soap opera Hollyoaks in the early 2000s.

As part of his sentence, Iqbal was also banned from driving for 13 years after his release from prison.