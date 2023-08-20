Man Freezes Credit Card Trying to Get Out of Paying $8,000 Bar Tab 

A man who racked up an exorbitant bar tab in Tennessee tried to get out of it by freezing his card.

The man, 24-year-old Jessie William, got hit with a nearly $8,000 bar tab early Saturday morning, local news station WZTV reported.

Barstool Nashville staff members told officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department that William had reserved a table all night. But when they tried to run his card, they learned it was frozen.

Jessie William told police he froze his card to avoid paying the tab, saying he wants to dispute the charges Rapeepong Puttakumwong/Getty Images

William told police he froze his card to avoid paying the tab, saying he wants to dispute the charges.

Police arrested William for theft of services, WZTV reported.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department did not immediately return The Messenger’s request for more information.