Man Freezes Credit Card Trying to Get Out of Paying $8,000 Bar Tab  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Man Freezes Credit Card Trying to Get Out of Paying $8,000 Bar Tab 

Jessie William told police he froze his card to avoid paying the tab, saying he wants to dispute the charges

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A man who racked up an exorbitant bar tab in Tennessee tried to get out of it by freezing his card. 

The man, 24-year-old Jessie William, got hit with a nearly $8,000 bar tab early Saturday morning, local news station WZTV reported.

Barstool Nashville staff members told officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department that William had reserved a table all night. But when they tried to run his card, they learned it was frozen. 

Jessie William told police he froze his card to avoid paying the tab, saying he wants to dispute the charges
Jessie William told police he froze his card to avoid paying the tab, saying he wants to dispute the chargesRapeepong Puttakumwong/Getty Images

William told police he froze his card to avoid paying the tab, saying he wants to dispute the charges.

Police arrested William for theft of services, WZTV reported. 

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department did not immediately return The Messenger’s request for more information.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.