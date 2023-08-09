Man Found Dead on Arizona Hiking Trail During Blistering Heat Wave

A California man was found dead in the Arizona desert on Tuesday, the Pima County Sheriff's Office announced.

Kyle Chance, 46, went hiking south of Tucson on Tuesday, according to the Arizona Republic. He embarked on the hike at around 9:30 a.m. and was reported missing at 12:45 p.m.

The Tucson Fire Department and the sheriff's office searched for Chance for three hours before recovering his body at 4 p.m.

Chance's cause of death was not released to the public, but officials say that it was not the result of foul play, according to KPNX.

The high temperature in Tucson on Tuesday was 103 degrees, according to the Arizona Daily Star. The National Weather Service advises that people remain indoors and avoid strenuous activity for any temperature in excess of 100 degrees.

July was the hottest recorded month in history, with daily temperatures routinely breaking records. With increased heat comes an increased risk of death, especially for people who spend time outdoors.

This summer, at least 147 people have died from heat-related causes in Arizona, including 64 in Pima County, according to CNN.