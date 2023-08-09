Man Found Dead on Arizona Hiking Trail During Blistering Heat Wave - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Man Found Dead on Arizona Hiking Trail During Blistering Heat Wave

July was the hottest recorded month in history, with daily temperatures routinely breaking records

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Kyle Chance, 46, was found dead in the Arizona desert on July 8, 2023. Mario Tama/Getty Images

A California man was found dead in the Arizona desert on Tuesday, the Pima County Sheriff's Office announced.

Kyle Chance, 46, went hiking south of Tucson on Tuesday, according to the Arizona Republic. He embarked on the hike at around 9:30 a.m. and was reported missing at 12:45 p.m.

The Tucson Fire Department and the sheriff's office searched for Chance for three hours before recovering his body at 4 p.m.

Chance's cause of death was not released to the public, but officials say that it was not the result of foul play, according to KPNX.

Read More

The high temperature in Tucson on Tuesday was 103 degrees, according to the Arizona Daily Star. The National Weather Service advises that people remain indoors and avoid strenuous activity for any temperature in excess of 100 degrees.

July was the hottest recorded month in history, with daily temperatures routinely breaking records. With increased heat comes an increased risk of death, especially for people who spend time outdoors.

This summer, at least 147 people have died from heat-related causes in Arizona, including 64 in Pima County, according to CNN.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.