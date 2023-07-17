A Man Was Fired After Putting A Baby Moose In His Truck To Save It From A Bear - The Messenger
A Man Was Fired After Putting A Baby Moose In His Truck To Save It From A Bear

It's illegal to possess wildlife—alive or dead—without a permit in British Columbia

Rachel Askinasi
JWPlayer

A Canadian let a baby moose ride shotgun in his company-owned truck to save it from a bear — and oncoming traffic. It ended up costing him his job.

Mark Skage, a former AFD Petroleum employee, said that he picked up the calf when he saw it standing alone on a highway in British Columbia.

The problem is that it's illegal to possess wildlife—alive or dead—without a permit.

He told CBC News that he had seen the calf nearly get hit by several cars, so he pulled over to try to get her to move off the road.

Instead, Skage said, the animal tried to climb into his truck.

"After the second time she tried to get in, I looked up across the road, I just happened to glance over there — and halfway across the ditch, maybe like 50 yards, there was a black bear standing there," Skage told the outlet.

The moose calf rode in his truck for about five hours.

Even with the imminent threat of a predator, WildSafeBC program manager Lisa Lopez told CBC that the best course of action would have been for Skage to distance himself from the animal, keep a close eye on it and call for an expert to come assess the situation.

Skage wrote in a Facebook post that he called several authorities, including a local conservation officer service, but said he wasn't satisfied with their guidance to "just dispatch the animal."

AFD told CBC in a statement that Skage's actions violated the company's protocols around wildlife interactions.

"Instead of reporting the situation to a conservation officer and allowing the authorities to handle the rescue and relocation of the moose, the individual made the independent decision to transport an uninjured moose calf, a wild animal, in the front seat of his company vehicle for many hours," AFD Petroleum president Dale Reimer said.

Moose
A moose standing in the woods.Patrick J. Endres/Getty Images

"This not only put the employee and other road users at risk but also potentially caused distress and harm to the moose."

Skage wrote in his Facebook post that there are recordings of his calls to officials from the cameras inside his AFD truck, and that he did contact his supervisor before bringing the calf to a farm that agreed to host it.

He said the farm looked after the calf for several days until a rehabilitation center agreed to nurse it. The wildlife rehab center at Rimrock Ranch confirmed to The Messenger that someone from Fort Nelson, B.C., delivered the calf and that they currently have it in their possession.

Skage told CBC News he is willing to pay any potential fines and believes he was in the right.

Neither Skage nor a representative for AFD immediately responded to The Messenger's request for comment.

