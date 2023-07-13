Man Fatally Shot on Howard University Campus in Washington, DC

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that unfolded earlier Thursday morning on the campus of Howard University.

The shooting was confirmed just before 7 a.m. by officials and happened in the 600 block of Bryant Street NW. It is being handled as a homicide.

According to investigators, the shooting unfolded during an attempted robbery on campus.

The suspect may have fled the scene in a white SUV, which was last seen heading south on Georgia Avenue NW.

FOX 5 DC reports the victim is a man. School officials told the victim is not believed to have any affiliation with the school.

Authorities are asking students and staff to avoid campus to allow police time to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Howard University Police Department at (202) 806-1100