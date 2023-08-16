Man Faces Felony Charges After Flooding Apartment in the Nude, Displacing Hundreds of Residents

A California judge has denied a defense request to reduce charges for a man accused of intentionally flooding a high-rise apartment building while naked, causing millions of dollars in damages.

Michael Nien has been charged with felony vandalism and misdemeanor tampering with a fire alarm, according to The San Francisco Standard.

Nien, 46, pleaded not guilty to the charges related to the severe flooding at the 100 Van Ness luxury apartment building in San Francisco, California, last fall.

This incident forced the evacuation of hundreds from the 418-unit apartment complex, with many being displaced for several months, the outlet reported.

On Monday, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Rochelle East said the “scope of the damage and the impact on the other victims” influenced her decision to deny the defense's motion.

“It would be hard to imagine what felony vandalism would be if not a case like this,” East said, according to the paper.

In the early hours of Oct. 11, 2022, Nien allegedly opened several high-pressure water pipes designed for firefighter use, causing $14 million in damages. Authorities found him standing next to a pipe, naked, and arrested him, the outlet reported.

“What Michael Nien did wasn’t simple vandalism; it was terrorism,” resident Connor O’Doherty said during victim impact statements, describing how he awoke to the sounds of fire alarms and water up to his ankles in his apartment.

Nien’s defense attorney, Anthony Gedeon, said his client has made efforts to rectify the situation, pointing to his employment and positive feedback from his case management.

“I would just note that this seems like a completely isolated incident that will never happen again,” Gedeon told the court, the paper reported.

Nien is set to return to court on September 18.