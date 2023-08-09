Man Faces Criminal Charge After Cops Find Ancient Human Skull on Display in His House

A Utah man is facing a criminal charge after police discovered an ancient human skull on his bookshelf.

KSL reports that a 60-year-old Cedar City man was charged Tuesday with abuse or desecration of a dead body. It's illegal in Utah to remove or disturb any part of a dead human body without a court order.

The man told police the skull was gifted to him as a child and that it came from the London catacombs, but authorities don't buy his story, the station reported. The skull is estimated to be hundreds of years old, but authorities are unsure of its origin.

The man's roommate told police the man named the skull "Alexia."

The skull came to the police's radar when they responded to the man's home in July for a medical emergency, and an officer noticed the skull on the bookshelf. The skull was seized and sent to the Utah State Crime Lab for analysis.