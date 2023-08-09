Man Faces Criminal Charge After Cops Find Ancient Human Skull on Display in His House

A Utah man is facing a criminal charge after police discovered an ancient human skull on his bookshelf.
KSL reports that a 60-year-old Cedar City man was charged Tuesday with abuse or desecration of a dead body. It's illegal in Utah to remove or disturb any part of a dead human body without a court order.
The man told police the skull was gifted to him as a child and that it came from the London catacombs, but authorities don't buy his story, the station reported. The skull is estimated to be hundreds of years old, but authorities are unsure of its origin.
The man's roommate told police the man named the skull "Alexia."
- Man Who Decorated His Kentucky Home with 40 Human Skulls Is Arraigned on Weapons Charges
- FBI Finds 40 Human Skulls Used as ‘Decoration’ After Raid on Kentucky Home
- Scientists Baffled by ‘Unexpected’ Ancient Skull That Doesn’t Resemble Other Early Humans
- Influencer Andrew Tate, Brother Are Indicted, Will Face Human Trafficking Charges
- Charges Dropped Against New Yorker Who Fatally Stabbed Man Attacking His Girlfriend on Subway
- Florida Cop Whose Taser Set Man on Fire at Wawa Will Be Charged
The skull came to the police's radar when they responded to the man's home in July for a medical emergency, and an officer noticed the skull on the bookshelf. The skull was seized and sent to the Utah State Crime Lab for analysis.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews