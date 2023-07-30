Man Electrocuted After Jumping into Lake Lanier

A man in his early twenties died shortly after taking a dive into Lake Lanier from his family dock, and an electric current is to blame for the tragedy.

Thomas Milner, 24, jumped into the lake from his family’s dock which is located near Dove Trail and was electrocuted the moment he went into the water, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office, Atlanta News First reported.

Neighbors first tried to get him out of the electrified water by using a ladder, according to a family friend who spoke with authorities. They then took a boat out to help Milner, according to the Sheriff’s office, and one person jumped into the lake to pull out the 24-year-old, but immediately felt a burning sensation from the electric shock in the water.

When that didn’t work, the person headed to the shore to turn off the power box near the dock and returned to help Milner, according to investigators.

Milner’s uncle performed CPR on him until paramedics arrived. He was transferred to Northside Forsyth Hospital where he was pronounced dead the next day.

A boater passes near Lake Lanier's Young Deer Creek Park on October 25, 2007 in Cumming, Ga. Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

It remains unknown what caused the water to be electrified, but a spokesperson with Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office told The Messenger that the power to the dock is "very common as it was used to operate a boat lift." The incident is currently investigated.

Water electrocution, also called electric shock drowning, could be caused by faulty wiring on a boat dock or pool light. A boat launch could also release an electrical current into the water. Water electrocution causes muscle paralysis, making it difficult for a person to swim, which ultimately causes a person to drown.

The Messenger reached out to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’s media office for comment.