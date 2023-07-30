Man Electrocuted After Jumping into Lake Lanier
Neighbors first tried to help the man out by using a ladder before taking a boat out to pull him out of the water
A man in his early twenties died shortly after taking a dive into Lake Lanier from his family dock, and an electric current is to blame for the tragedy.
Thomas Milner, 24, jumped into the lake from his family’s dock which is located near Dove Trail and was electrocuted the moment he went into the water, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office, Atlanta News First reported.
Neighbors first tried to get him out of the electrified water by using a ladder, according to a family friend who spoke with authorities. They then took a boat out to help Milner, according to the Sheriff’s office, and one person jumped into the lake to pull out the 24-year-old, but immediately felt a burning sensation from the electric shock in the water.
When that didn’t work, the person headed to the shore to turn off the power box near the dock and returned to help Milner, according to investigators.
- Another Tragic Recovery from Georgia’s ‘Cursed’ Lake Lanier: Unraveling its Haunting History
- Man, 36, Killed After Prohibited 50-Foot Cliff Jump at Lake Powell
- Usher’s Ex-Wife Launches Petition to Drain Georgia Lake After Her Son Was Fatally Struck by Jet Ski
- Michigan Man Arrested for DWI After Driving Jeep Into Lake Superior
- Texas Man Reunited With Prosthetic Leg After Losing It a Year Ago in California Lake
Milner’s uncle performed CPR on him until paramedics arrived. He was transferred to Northside Forsyth Hospital where he was pronounced dead the next day.
It remains unknown what caused the water to be electrified, but a spokesperson with Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office told The Messenger that the power to the dock is "very common as it was used to operate a boat lift." The incident is currently investigated.
Water electrocution, also called electric shock drowning, could be caused by faulty wiring on a boat dock or pool light. A boat launch could also release an electrical current into the water. Water electrocution causes muscle paralysis, making it difficult for a person to swim, which ultimately causes a person to drown.
The Messenger reached out to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’s media office for comment.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness