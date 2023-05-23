The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Man Drowns When He Gets Stuck Waist-Deep in Mud Flats in Alaska and the Tide Comes In

    An Illinois man's friends tried to extricate him from the Turnagain Arm mud flats.

    Published
    Mark Moore
    Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

    A man trapped waist-deep in mud flats in Alaska drowned when the tide rose and rescuers were unable to free him in time from the muck.

    Zachary Porter, 20, of Illinois, was walking with friends Sunday on the tidal mud flats when he became stuck about 50 to 100 feet from shore, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

    One of the people with Porter immediately called 911, and rescue crews were dispatched, along with two air ambulances.

    Porter's friends frantically tried to extricate him from the Turnagain Arm mud flats, a remote, rugged area that stretches for 48 miles along the Cook Inlet south of Anchorage, as they raced against the incoming tide.

    Read More

    When rescue crews arrived, Porter was already up to his waist in the mud.

    Despite the efforts, Porter drowned when the tide swamped him about 6:45 p.m. Sunday. His body was recovered on Monday.

    At least three people drowned after getting stuck there over the years. Others have been rescued in the expansive estuary carved out by glaciers.

    A fisherman was rescued earlier this month when one of his legs got stuck and he sank to his waist in Turnagain Arm.

    “It’s big, it’s amazing, it’s beautiful, and it’s overwhelming,” Kristy Peterson, the administrator and lead EMT for the Hope-Sunrise Volunteer Fire Department, said about Alaska. 

    “But you have to remember that it’s Mother Nature, and she has no mercy for humanity," she said.

    Peterson, one of the responders, said the silt created by glacier-pulverized rocks "can suck you down." 

    “It looks like it’s solid, but it’s not," she said.

    When the tide comes back in the silt gets wet from the bottom, becomes loose and can create a vacuum effect if a person tries to walk on it.

    Signs in the area alert people of the hazards.

    “I’ve really got to warn people against playing in the mud,” Peterson said. “It’s dangerous.”

    With the Associated Press

