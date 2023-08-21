Man Drowns Saving Wife, Child in New Hampshire River 20 Miles Away From Where Mom Drowned Last Week - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Man Drowns Saving Wife, Child in New Hampshire River 20 Miles Away From Where Mom Drowned Last Week

Second incident of Massachusetts parent saving child from drowning ends in death

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A 37-year-old Massachusetts man died while trying to rescue his wife and child from a fast-moving river in New Hampshire on Sunday. Officials said the fatal drowning is the second reported incident in less than a week involving a Massachusetts family, the Associated Press reported.

Twenty miles away from where a woman, identified as Melissa Bagley, drowned in an attempt to save her son, Vincent Parr drowned after saving his wife and child. 

According to New Hampshire State Police, 37-year-old Parr was at the Swift River in Albany when his wife and son got stuck in the current. Parr “attempted to rescue” his wife and son but “ultimately became caught in the current himself,” the NHSP said. While he was able to help get the two to shore safely, he died from the incident.

Bystanders attempted to revive him from CPR, but Conway firefighters and New Hampshire Marine Patrol pronounced him dead at the scene.

"They've been in the water just enjoying the water in the area for, you know, hours, and upon literally one freak incident that one of the family members got stuck in the river, the heroic father jumped in after him to save his son," said Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian with New Hampshire Marine Patrol, per the AP.

Swift River, New Hampshire
Swift River Bridge built 19th Century a covered bridge at Conway, New Hampshire, USA.Tim Graham/Getty Images
Read More

Parr's mother, Becky Parr, told WMUR News 9 that her son was "selfless" and would do anything for his family.

"Loving, kind, generous, very family-oriented," Becky Parr said. "Just left everybody feeling warm and happy."

Per Marine Patrol, the currents have worsened with the amount of rain in New England.

As of this report, Parr's death is still under investigation. 

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.