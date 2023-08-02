Man Driving Stolen Forklift Leaves Path of Destruction in LA, Crashing Into Apple Store, Landmark Bell

A man allegedly stole a forklift and used it to turn the streets of downtown Los Angeles into a demolition derby, crashing into an Apple store and an historic city landmark before police caught up with him, according to reports.
A witness told police Tuesday evening that the man drove the forklift out of a construction site and onto city streets, according to local outlets including the Los Angeles Times and KCAL.
Around 6:50 p.m., the driver slammed into the front of an Apple store housed in the historic Tower Theatre, according to the Times.
Video of the aftermath shot by KCAL shows shattered glass and other damage to the building’s exterior.
Another clip, posted to social media, shows the vehicle on the sidewalk outside the building, before the driver accelerates into a crosswalk and makes a sharp turn away from the scene, sending pedestrians fleeing.
About a half-mile away, the driver then crashed into the World Peace Bell, a Los Angeles landmark, and at least one lamppost, knocking them over, according to KCAL.
The driver was taken into custody near the bell just after 7 p.m., police told the outlets.
His identity was not immediately released, and charges were not immediately announced.
No injuries were reported.
