Man Driving Himself to ER With Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound Causes Hospital Lockdown After Crashing Into Parking Lot - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Man Driving Himself to ER With Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound Causes Hospital Lockdown After Crashing Into Parking Lot

The man was found unconscious and taken to the emergency room

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A man crashed into a parking structure while driving himself to the hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot woundGetty Images

A hospital in Oregon was put on lockdown after a man crashed into a parking structure while driving himself to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Local news station KTVZ reported that on Tuesday, August 8, police officers in Bend responded to a 911 call regarding an incident near St. Charles Bend Hospital. A man had accidentally shot himself in the left thigh and subsequently crashed his car into a pole near the hospital.

Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said officers found that the car had hit a pillar, and the man, who had lost consciousness, was lying by an entrance while receiving aid from a security guard.

After applying a second tourniquet to stanch the bleeding, the officers arranged for the man, who was not identified by Bend Police, to be taken to the ER by ambulance.

Read More

Due to the crash, the hospital was placed on lockdown for less than an hour.

A friend of the man, who accompanied him to the hospital and called 911, told police that the two had been drinking bourbon and cleaning their guns when the man "accidentally fired a round into his own leg."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.