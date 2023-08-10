Man Driving Himself to ER With Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound Causes Hospital Lockdown After Crashing Into Parking Lot

A hospital in Oregon was put on lockdown after a man crashed into a parking structure while driving himself to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Local news station KTVZ reported that on Tuesday, August 8, police officers in Bend responded to a 911 call regarding an incident near St. Charles Bend Hospital. A man had accidentally shot himself in the left thigh and subsequently crashed his car into a pole near the hospital.

Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said officers found that the car had hit a pillar, and the man, who had lost consciousness, was lying by an entrance while receiving aid from a security guard.

After applying a second tourniquet to stanch the bleeding, the officers arranged for the man, who was not identified by Bend Police, to be taken to the ER by ambulance.

Due to the crash, the hospital was placed on lockdown for less than an hour.

A friend of the man, who accompanied him to the hospital and called 911, told police that the two had been drinking bourbon and cleaning their guns when the man "accidentally fired a round into his own leg."