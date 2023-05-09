Man Dressed as Bud Light Can Arrested for DUI

A man wearing a Bud Light can costume was arrested last week on suspicion of drunk driving on an interstate southwest of Kansas City.

"Being in law enforcement is thrilling, as we experience something new every day," the Franklin County Sheriff's Office shared in a Facebook post. "Occasionally, we come across things that are hard to believe!"

The suspect faced DUI charges and was taken to Franklin County Jail.

Dashcam footage reveals the driver performing a field sobriety test while donning a silver and blue full-body outfit featuring the Bud Light logo on the back.

The arrest took place on Cinco de Mayo, but Franklin County Sheriff Jeff Richards informed the Kansas City Star that he did not think the suspect had participated in any holiday festivities. "We encounter peculiar incidents in our profession," Richards remarked. "This one definitely ranks near the top."