Man Dressed as Bud Light Can Arrested for DUI

A man wearing a Bud Light can costume was arrested last week on suspicion of drunk driving on an interstate southwest of Kansas City.
"Being in law enforcement is thrilling, as we experience something new every day," the Franklin County Sheriff's Office shared in a Facebook post. "Occasionally, we come across things that are hard to believe!"
The suspect faced DUI charges and was taken to Franklin County Jail.
- Bud Light Releasing Camouflage Bottles
- Florida Man Arrested for Shooting, Killing Dune Buggy Driver in Beer Can Fight
- Man Arrested for Offering Heroin Needles to Girl in Middle School Bathroom
- Man Who Used AI to Write Fake News Story Arrested for ‘Provoking Trouble’
- Mom of Four with Seven DUIs Thinks Prison is the Best Place for Her
Dashcam footage reveals the driver performing a field sobriety test while donning a silver and blue full-body outfit featuring the Bud Light logo on the back.
The arrest took place on Cinco de Mayo, but Franklin County Sheriff Jeff Richards informed the Kansas City Star that he did not think the suspect had participated in any holiday festivities. "We encounter peculiar incidents in our profession," Richards remarked. "This one definitely ranks near the top."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Calif. Man Killed While Helping Ducklings Cross RoadNews
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews