Man Discovers ‘Pretty Darn Scaly’ Prehistoric Fossil in Alabama Creek - The Messenger
Man Discovers ‘Pretty Darn Scaly’ Prehistoric Fossil in Alabama Creek

Reddit users believe the fossil belonged to a Lepidodendron, an extinct species of tree that existed over 300 million years ago

Published |Updated
Patrick Cooley
A Birmingham bartender generated passionate online debate last week when he posted pictures of a scaled fossil he found in a dried creek bed near Irondale, Alabama.

Tristen Klavenga told AL.com he was searching for snakes and turtles when he found the scaly relic, which is long, flat and gray and has scales on one side, according to pictures he posted on Reddit.

https://www.reddit.com/r/fossilid/comments/157lzhg/found_this_while_walking_the_creek_in_central/

The Alabama man asked other Reddit users to help him identify the fossil and received dozens of responses, mostly from users marveling at the rare find and speculating on its origin.

“I suspected this was some type of palm at first glance, but after close inspection, it looks pretty darn scaly,” Klavenga wrote. “Please educate me.”

River bed in drought
An Alabama had an online stir when he posted pictures of an unidentified fossil he found in a dried creek bed on Reddit.Trudie Davidson/Getty Images

Reddit users said the scale was likely from Lepidodendron, an extinct species of tree that existed around 300 million years ago.

“It was partially exposed most likely from the heavy rain this season, but as I spotted it, I knew right away it was a fossil, but I wasn’t sure of what exactly,” Klavenga told AL.com.

The scales made him think it might be from a fish, he said.

However, the top response to his initial post said it was most likely from a Lepidodendron, a massive tree that grew more than 100 feet high and seven feet wide.

Klavenga told the online news outlet that he was once a park ranger at Turkey Creek, a nature preserve on the outskirts of Birmingham’s suburbs.

“As a kid, critters and fossils were my obsession and as an adult it’s carried over pretty heavily, so I’ve always had a knack for learning (about that) sort of stuff,” he said.

