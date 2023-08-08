Man Dies of Heatstroke Spreading Father’s Ashes in Arches National Park - The Messenger
Man Dies of Heatstroke Spreading Father’s Ashes in Arches National Park

His body was found next to an empty water bottle

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
View of sandstone formations with a blue sky at Arches National Park on September 24, 2022 in Moab, Utah. Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Authorities believe heatstroke caused the death of an Arches National Park tourist this month who was visiting to spread his father's ashes.

Austin resident James Bernard Hendricks stopped at the national park while driving across the West to spread his father’s ashes, according to his social media posts prior to his death.

His sister, Ruth Hendricks Bough, told the Associated Press that a combination of heat, high altitude and dehydration likely disoriented him while he was hiking in the park. Temperatures topped 100 degrees the day he went missing.

His vehicle was found by rangers at the trailhead's parking lot after he was reported overdue on Aug. 1. His body was found not far off the trail with an empty water bottle, his sister said on social media.

“His body was found in a sitting position, as though looking forward, in one of the most beautiful places in the world,” Brough wrote in an online post.

She shared that he was on a “powerful” diuretic for blood pressure, and was not aware of it until after his death. It was because he was found off-trail that Brough believes he became disoriented, as she said he was an experienced explorer.

“He was loved by countless people because he was an unusually kind, sweet person who made friends easily. Now all these people are grieving. It was a horrible shock,” she told the San Antonio Express-News.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office and National Park Service are both investigating the death.

