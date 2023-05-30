The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Man Dies in Police Custody after Swallowing Baggie of Meth and Overdosing

    Douglas Lee Davis Jr. was arrested on March 10, after undercover police officers arranged to buy meth from him

    Published |Updated
    Madeline Fitzgerald
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Getty Images

    The death of a Michigan man in police custody was ruled an accident, after it was revealed that he overdosed from swallowing a bag of methamphetamine. 

    Douglas Lee Davis Jr. was arrested on March 10, after undercover police officers arranged to buy meth from him, Michigan Police said.

    The quantity of meth Davis gave to officers was smaller than the originally agreed upon amount, according to Michigan Live. When officers asked Davis where the rest of the drugs were, he would not tell them, but he denied having swallowed the meth. 

    After Davis was arrested and taken to the Berrien County Jail, he became severely ill and admitted to consuming the plastic bag of meth. Davis was taken to the hospital and went into cardiac arrest. 

    Read More

    After evaluating an autopsy, a forensic pathology report and videos taken from police body-cams, Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office decided to not issue any criminal charges against the officers involved in the arrest. 

    Investigators determined that the death was not the result of criminal action, and instead was the result of swallowing the baggie of meth. 

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.