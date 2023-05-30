Man Dies in Police Custody after Swallowing Baggie of Meth and Overdosing

The death of a Michigan man in police custody was ruled an accident, after it was revealed that he overdosed from swallowing a bag of methamphetamine.

Douglas Lee Davis Jr. was arrested on March 10, after undercover police officers arranged to buy meth from him, Michigan Police said.

The quantity of meth Davis gave to officers was smaller than the originally agreed upon amount, according to Michigan Live. When officers asked Davis where the rest of the drugs were, he would not tell them, but he denied having swallowed the meth.

After Davis was arrested and taken to the Berrien County Jail, he became severely ill and admitted to consuming the plastic bag of meth. Davis was taken to the hospital and went into cardiac arrest.

After evaluating an autopsy, a forensic pathology report and videos taken from police body-cams, Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office decided to not issue any criminal charges against the officers involved in the arrest.

Investigators determined that the death was not the result of criminal action, and instead was the result of swallowing the baggie of meth.