A man from Scotland died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning while on vacation in Spain over the weekend.

Jaime Carsi, 40, was found dead on Saturday at a rural property in Majorca, a Spanish island, according to reports. Emergency personnel also discovered his partner, 39-year-old Mary Somerville, unconscious beside him.

An investigation into Carsi's death is ongoing, per Edinburgh Live and Metro. Sources told both outlets that a faulty gas-powered fridge could be the cause.

Metro also cites sources who said an autopsy showed carbon monoxide poisoning was a factor in the death.

Several of Carsi's loved ones paid tribute to him on social media, with one friend calling him a "magnificent soul."

"Jaime Carsi came into my life, and took up residence in my heart, so many years ago, in London," wrote Patti Montella in a post on Sunday. "His smile and spirit are pure love. And when he married our precious Edinburgh girl, sweet Mary — it was a match made in heaven."

"You left us waaaay too soon my little one," she continued. "What a prince you are — such a magnificent soul."

Somerville, who teaches yoga and meditation, remains in an intensive care unit at Manacor Hospital in Spain, The Times reported.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, carbon monoxide is an odorless gas typically produced when burning fuel in stoves, grills, fireplaces and small engines or furnaces.

The organization says that carbon monoxide poisoning can lead to symptoms including headaches, dizziness, vomiting, chest pain and confusion.

More than 400 people die each year in the U.S. because of unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning unrelated to fires, with more than 14,000 others hospitalized annually.