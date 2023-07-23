Man Dies After Warehouse Machinery Mysteriously Turns on While He Was Inside Cleaning It 

A man in Houston died on Saturday after an industrial machine inside a warehouse suddenly turned on as he cleaned it, according to local reports.

Police responded to the scene at Chemtrusion, a manufacturing services company, around 11 a.m. Saturday, the Houston Police Department said, per KPRC-TV.

The man, whose name has not been released, was in his 30s. KTRK-TV reported that Houston police said the man had fallen into the machinery.

The Houston Police Department did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for more information.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration, the government agency tasked with regulating workplace safety, is expected to investigate. Police are also investigating.

This is the most recent instance of a death that took place while working in an industrial setting.

Last month, a 16-year-old boy in Wisconsin died in a freak sawmill incident after he tried to unjam a wood-stacking machine, as The Messenger previously reported. Michael Schuls stepped onto a conveyor belt to unjam the machine but had not pressed a safety button that automatically shuts down it down before doing so.

Schuls was discovered pinned inside the machine by a coworker — 17 minutes later. He was transported to the hospital but died two days later.