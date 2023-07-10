Man Dies After Hiding From Cops Inside Locked Freezer - The Messenger
Man Dies After Hiding From Cops Inside Locked Freezer

Brandon Lee Buschman had an active outstanding warrant for his arrest

Elizabeth Urban
A Minnesota man was found dead inside a freezer while allegedly attempting to hide from police officers.

Brandon Lee Buschman, 34, was found deceased on June 26 by the Gilbert Police Department. According to a press release shared on Facebook Friday, witnesses saw Buschman running from the upper level of a home due to a possible police presence, as he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The home had been abandoned since February.

Police said he fled to the basement and got into the freezer, which was not operating, but was unable to open the door from the inside.

“Investigators located a metal lawn ornament rod that was inserted from inside the freezer towards the latching mechanism,” police said in a news release. “The rod was jammed between the gasket and the manufactured edge, preventing the rod from being able to manipulate the latching mechanism from the inside.”

Police said there is no evidence of injury or trauma. Investigators are now trying to determine when Buschman was last seen alive, as it is unknown how long he was in the freezer before being discovered by police.

“The reports from the individuals were very unclear to us as to exactly when it was that Buschman had fled,” Lt. Chelsea Trucano told the Duluth News Tribune. “We are continuing to work on some additional investigation to narrow if that means it was this year or last year and will provide that information at a later date once it is narrowed to a better timeline.”

