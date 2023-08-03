Man Convicted of Murdering Infant Stepson Texted Mom About Drowning Him in Bleach, Called Him the ‘Devil’ - The Messenger
Man Convicted of Murdering Infant Stepson Texted Mom About Drowning Him in Bleach, Called Him the ‘Devil’

Craig Crouch, 39, was found guilty of one count of murder and three counts of child cruelty

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
10-month-old Jacob Crouch, who was killed in December 2020. Derbyshire Police

Warning: The below story contains graphic details some readers may find disturbing.

A U.K. man convicted of murdering his infant stepson referred to the baby as the “devil” and texted the boy's mother about drowning him in bleach.

According to the Guardian, Craig Crouch was found guilty of one count of murder and three counts of child cruelty Wednesday in connection with the December 2020 death of 10-month-old Jacob Crouch at the family’s Linton, England home.

Jacob’s mother, Gemma Barton, was acquitted of murder and instead convicted of one count of causing or allowing the death of a child and one count of child cruelty, the outlet reported.

The pair’s trial lasted seven weeks. 

During that time, the jury heard Jacob suffered from 39 rib fractures, 17 visible bruises, and multiple internal injuries, including an abdominal organ infection, per the Guardian.

Prosecutor Mary Prior KC told the court the baby’s “bones were broken on at least five occasions” and “he was assaulted with such force that he had a tear in his stomach which became perforated and that caused him to die”. 

Prosecutors also presented phone evidence between Craig, 39, and Barton, 33, in which the stepfather referred to the infant as the “devil” during a June 2020 text exchange between the pair, according to the Telegraph.

Craig Crouch and Gemma Burton
Jacob Crouch suffered from 39 rib fractures, 17 visible bruises, and multiple internal injuries, including an abdominal organ infection, authorities said.Derbyshire Police

In September 2020, when Barton said she was bathing Jacob, Craig responded via text: “Three foot deep, just hot water and some bleach xxxx,” per the outlet. 

In another text exchange, Barton told Craig she “put back what Jacob threw back down him”, referring to vomit, according to the Guardian.

Craig and Barton denied harming Jacob.

Craig told the court he was unaware of Jacob’s injuries. 

“It wasn’t me and in front of me, I didn’t see anything. He never gave us any reason to think that he was in pain," Craig said, the outlet reported.

Conversely, Barton blamed Craig for Jacob’s death and called the infant her “bundle of joy.”

The pair will be sentenced Friday.

