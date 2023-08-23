Man Convicted in Upstate NY Limo Crash That Killed 20 Seeks Release During Appeal

The operator of an upstate New York limousine service — currently behind bars following his conviction on 20 manslaughter counts, stemming from a fatal 2018 crash — would like to be released while he appeals a jury's decision.

On Friday, attorneys for Nauman Hussain will appear before state Supreme Court Justice John Egan, Jr., to request bail for the 33-year-old operator of Prestige Limousine.

In May, a jury convicted Hussain of 20 counts of second-degree manslaughter.

He was arrested on Oct. 10, 2018, four days after one of his limousines crashed in Schoharie, N.Y., about 40 miles west of Albany, killing 20 people.

The braking system on the stretch limo that was carrying 17 people failed, and the vehicle plowed through a busy intersection, where two state highways meet.

All of the passengers in the limousine were killed, along with the driver, Scott Lisinicchia, who was 53. Two of the victims in the limo were newlyweds: Erin Vertucci, 34, and Shane McGowan, 30.

Two pedestrians were also killed after the 5-ton vehicle struck an empty SUV that had been parked outside a nearby business. They were standing right next to the SUV, police said.

The crash remains one of the deadliest transportation-related incidents in the U.S. in recent memory.

Hussain, who is serving five to 15 years in prison, is seeking his release while his appeal is being considered.

Judges can grant bail to defendants when it appears they might complete their prison term before the appeal process concludes.

The Albany Times-Union reports that Hussain's lawyer is still pulling his appeal together, but will file it before Friday's court appearance.

Hussain also faces a host of civil lawsuits stemming from the horrific crash.