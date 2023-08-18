Man Convicted in Infamous Beheading Case Eligible for Release After Judge Cancels Life Sentence

A man who beheaded a Michigan teenager in 1996 might be released from prison in less than a decade after being resentenced.

Frederico Cruz, now 44, was just 16 when he took the life of 17-year-old David Crawford. He severed the victim's head and recorded himself talking to and mutilating it, according to local station WOOD-TV.

Cruz's original life sentence was overturned due to a 2016 Supreme Court decision that minors cannot automatically receive life sentences. Subsequently, a judge resentenced Cruz to a term of 35 to 60 years. Since he's already served 27 years, he could be eligible for parole in as little as eight years.

During his resentencing on Thursday, Cruz spoke directly to the Crawford family. “I apologize again for taking David from you, for causing you so much harm that is unimaginable,” Cruz said. “I’m so sorry.”

Frederico Cruz cut off the victim’s head and recorded himself talking to and mutilating it. Pool video via WOOD-TV

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office had hoped Cruz would be resentenced to life without the possibility of parole because of the heinous nature of his actions.

Crawford's family did not hold back during the sentencing. “I feel it is a great risk for this community for you to walk free,” the victim’s sister, Kathryn Crawford, said. “I will never forgive you for what you took from our family.”

The presiding judge noted Cruz's mental illness at the time of the crime but also acknowledged his efforts to rehabilitate himself while behind bars.