Man Convicted in Infamous Beheading Case Eligible for Release After Judge Cancels Life Sentence
Frederico Cruz cut off the victim’s head and recorded himself talking to and mutilating it
A man who beheaded a Michigan teenager in 1996 might be released from prison in less than a decade after being resentenced.
Frederico Cruz, now 44, was just 16 when he took the life of 17-year-old David Crawford. He severed the victim's head and recorded himself talking to and mutilating it, according to local station WOOD-TV.
Cruz's original life sentence was overturned due to a 2016 Supreme Court decision that minors cannot automatically receive life sentences. Subsequently, a judge resentenced Cruz to a term of 35 to 60 years. Since he's already served 27 years, he could be eligible for parole in as little as eight years.
During his resentencing on Thursday, Cruz spoke directly to the Crawford family. “I apologize again for taking David from you, for causing you so much harm that is unimaginable,” Cruz said. “I’m so sorry.”
The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office had hoped Cruz would be resentenced to life without the possibility of parole because of the heinous nature of his actions.
Crawford's family did not hold back during the sentencing. “I feel it is a great risk for this community for you to walk free,” the victim’s sister, Kathryn Crawford, said. “I will never forgive you for what you took from our family.”
- Tree of Life Gunman Eligible for Death Penalty, Jury Decides
- Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing 3 Teens Over ‘Ding-Dong-Ditch’ Prank
- How the Florida Judge in Charge of the Trump Documents Case Hands Down Prison Sentences
- Federal Judge Formally Sentences Tree of Life Gunman to Death for 2018 Mass Shooting
- Tree of Life Gunman Faces Death Penalty After Being Convicted of Anti-Semitic Killings
- Ariz. Man Wrongfully Convicted of Murdering 4-Year-Old Set for Release After 29 Years on Death Row
The presiding judge noted Cruz's mental illness at the time of the crime but also acknowledged his efforts to rehabilitate himself while behind bars.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews
- Father Whose Son Was Killed by ‘Hell on Wheels’ Teen Doesn’t Want Her Sentenced to LifeNews
- At Least 7 Killed, Dozens Injured After Russian Missile Strike in UkraineNews
- China’s Fertility Rate Continues Decline, Threatening to Extend Economic StagnationNews